Man Rescued From Water Below Croton Dam

The rescue happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, when a man became trapped in the water below the Croton Dam's spillway, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Officers from the Westchester County Police Department soon arrived and were able to lower a flotation device to the man as fire crews fought vehicle and pedestrian traffic to get to the scene.

Once they were able to get to the dam, the fire department lowered a swimmer from the Yorktown Fire Department's Water Rescue Team, who helped put the trapped man into a safety harness. Both the man and the rescue swimmer were then hauled back to land.

The man who had been trapped in the water declined medical attention after being evaluated by EMS crews, the department said.

