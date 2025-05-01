Man Purposefully Puts Tree Limbs, Other Debris On Bike Trail In Blue Mountain Reservation: Cops

The man was arrested this week following a months-long investigation into debris being placed on a bike trail in Blue Mountain Reservation, Westchester County Police announced on Thursday, May 1.

In the fall of 2024, police received complaints about tree limbs, branches, and other debris being placed at the bottom of a descending rock face, a spot known to mountain biking enthusiasts as a "granite roller," within the reservation, a 1,538-acre county park in Peekskill and Cortlandt.

Officers, Westchester County park rangers, and park personnel began making regular inspections of the remote site. In partnership with law enforcement, a mountain biking association also installed a trail camera at its own expense to help identify the person responsible.

Initial evidence proved inconclusive. But, based on new footage captured by the camera, police were able to formally charge the suspect, a Peekskill resident, with second-degree criminal nuisance on Tuesday, April 29. His name has not yet been released.

County police said the placement of debris in such a location posed a serious risk of injury to mountain bikers using the trail, which is part of a 20-mile network designed for biking, hiking, horseback riding, and nature exploration.

