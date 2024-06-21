Man Nabbed After Stabbing Victim Outside Cortlandt Bar, Police Say

Peekskill resident Luis Contreras Paredes was arrested on Wednesday, May 29 in connection with an assault that happened outside of the My Second House Bar in Cortlandt at 2141 Crompond Rd., New York State Police announced on Friday, June 21.

According to police, Contreras Paredes was involved in a physical fight outside the establishment and stabbed a victim.

He was later charged with second-degree assault and turned over to the custody of Westchester County Corrections for an active unrelated arrest warrant, police added.

