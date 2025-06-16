Man Caught After Stealing Car In Croton-On-Hudson, Police Say

Rachesta A. Sumpter, age 39, was arrested on Friday, May 30 in connection with a car theft in Croton-on-Hudson that occurred the evening of May 29 near Brook Street, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department announced Friday, June 13.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:08 p.m. on the day of the theft for a report of a stolen vehicle. The case was turned over to detectives, who canvassed the area and reviewed surveillance video. Investigators were able to identify Sumpter as the suspect and secured an arrest warrant.

Sumpter was apprehended the next day in New York City with assistance from the NYPD, who processed the arrest and notified Croton police. Officers then transported him from the Bronx back to Croton-on-Hudson.

Sumpter was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and was arraigned in Village Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance pending further proceedings.

