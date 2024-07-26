Buchanan resident John Disclafani was arrested on Thursday, July 18 in connection with an alleged burglary in Cortlandt, New York State Police announced on Friday, July 26.

According to state police, at 5:15 a.m. on the day of Disclafani's arrest, a burglary was reported at the King's Ferry Yacht Club at 238 Kings Ferry Rd.

When troopers searched the building, they found Disclafani inside with several prybars, police said.

After his arrest, Disclafani was charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief;

Possession of burglar's tools.

Disclafani was later arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court and taken to Westchester County Jail. He will next appear in court on Sunday, Aug. 25, police said.

