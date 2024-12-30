Longtime Lake Mohegan Firefighter Dies At 56: Remembered For Life Of Service

Johanson, a 24-year veteran firefighter with the Lake Mohegan Fire Department, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 26, at his home in Cold Spring at the age of 56, according to his obituary.

Johanson, badge number 61, joined the Lake Mohegan Fire Department in August 2000 and was most recently assigned to Station 2, the Jefferson Valley Firehouse.

In a memorial post on social media, the fire department described Johanson as a “great firefighter, friend, family man, and mentor to all,” who found immense joy in helping others through his work.

Born in 1968 in Valhalla, Johanson’s life of service began early. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and served as a volunteer firefighter with the Valhalla Fire Department. Before pursuing his dream of becoming a professional firefighter, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Mount Pleasant Highway Department, his obituary said.

Johanson’s skills extended beyond firefighting; he was a "jack-of-all-trades" with a talent for carpentry and mechanics, according to his obituary, which also said he was also an EMT and first responder, known for his camaraderie and commitment to the community.

Outside of work, Johanson enjoyed boating on the Hudson River and Lake George, taking family adventures in his RV, and creating cherished memories at the Jersey Shore. His family was his greatest pride and joy.

Johanson is survived by his wife of 24 years, Christine, his son Riley, and daughters Amanda and Elaina. He is also survived by his parents, Arvid and Paula Johanson, and siblings Sonja and Arvid.

The Lake Mohegan Fire Department has organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Johanson’s family. As of Monday, Dec. 30, the effort had collected just over $14,000, far surpassing its original goal of $5,000.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, located at 21 Parrott St. in Cold Spring. A funeral service will follow on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 1 Chestnut St. in Cold Spring.

