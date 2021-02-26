New Fully Organic Eatery Brings Taste Of Brooklyn To Area

For the health-minded who enjoy fresh, handmade foods, they only need to look no further than Putnam County and the Brooklyn Organic Kitchen.

Located in Mahopac, the "kitchen," which opened in 2020, is one of those friendly places that is laid back and just wants to serve good healthy food and interesting comfy drinks.

The owner of the restaurant, located at 890 South Lake Blvd., says on Yelp: "We pride ourselves on serving up tasty, healthy treats with a smile and we look forward to welcoming local families and friends to our cozy café for years to come!"

A look at the menu shows that's just what they are doing with such yummy choices as a modern tuna melt, Bombay burger, and an eggplant & broccoli rabe panini.

Yelpers seem to love the kitchen and give it glowing reviews such as:

"The food is beautifully prepared giving lots of variety. Wonderful fresh organic food accomodating all dietary needs. Great service and lovely staff! Lovely spotless atmosphere. I will definitely be back again and again!"

"This cafe is awesome! A bunch of vegan and vegetarian options to choose from. For someone that isn't vegetarian, it is a great place to try some interesting substitutes. It is also great to run into for a coffee or smoothie to-go. Located with a great view of Lake Mahopac."

Other menu favorites include French omelets and nourishing soups and fancy salads.

They also offer a host of healthy smoothies and fair-trade coffees.

