Contact Us
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Return to your home site

Menu

Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Here's How Americans Compare With Those In Other Countries In Exercise, Health, Survey Reveals

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A new survey that spanned 24 countries found that Americans are not keeping up with those in other countries when it comes to exercise and healthy eating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new survey that spanned 24 countries found that Americans are not keeping up with those in other countries when it comes to exercise and healthy eating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Credit: Daniel Reche / Pixabay

A new survey that spanned 24 countries found that Americans are not keeping up with those in other countries when it comes to exercise and healthy eating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers surveyed 13,000 people, including 2,000 Americans, according to StudyFinds.com.

The site reported that 84 percent of Americans in the study believed their health is a "work in progress." Eighty-two percent of all respondents gave the same response. 

The majority of respondents, more than 80 percent, reported that the pandemic has caused them to take steps to improve their health.

The survey found that 56 percent of all respondents said they can run or exercise longer now without feeling winded, and 48 percent said they have gone down a size during the pandemic.

However, only 32 percent of American respondents reported that they can exercise longer without feeling winded, and 29 percent said they've gone down a size.

StudyFinds.com reported that the survey was created by OnePoll on behalf of Herbalife Nutrition and the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

Learn more about the survey here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cortlandt Daily Voice!

Serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.