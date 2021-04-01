'Come On Down!': Hudson Valley Woman Wins Big On 'Price Is Right'

A 27-year-old Hudson Valley woman won big on the "Price Is Right," taking home a car and $10,000.

Ulster County resident Alexa Perry, of Saugerties, applied online to appear on her favorite game show, but couldn't believe it went she actually got to play the game with host Drew Carey, and heard her name called to come on down," Perry told the Daily Freeman.

The show, which aired on Tuesday, March 29, featured Perry playing for a vehicle, and then "Gas Money," one of the show's most popular games.

She ended winning a Chevy Trax crossover, and $10,000 in cash in the money game.

Although she didn't get to play the "big wheel" during the showcase showdown, Perry said her takehome prizes were great, and she got to appear on TV for a half-hour.

