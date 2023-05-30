Just In Time For Summer: New Ice Cream Shop To Open In Cortlandt Manor

MJay's Ice Cream Shack, located in Cortlandt Manor at 3535 Crompond Rd., will be opening for business on Thursday, June 1, the owners announced on social media.

The shack will offer soft serve, classic cones, and cups, as well as sundaes and milkshakes. Unique sundae flavors include cookie monster sundaes with chocolate chip cookies, whipped cream, and cherries; and Empire sundaes with cookies and cream, Nutella, caramel, Oreos, whipped cream, and cherries.

The eatery will also serve acai bowls and smoothies for those looking for a fruitier option.

Those who visit the shack on opening day will be able to enjoy their ice cream while sitting on the eatery's outdoor patio.

MJay's Ice Cream Shack will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

