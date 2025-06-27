Overcast 64°

SHARE

Jet Ski Theft: Man Arrested, Second Suspect At Large In Croton-On-Hudson, Police Say

Authorities in Westchester County have made an arrest in connection with the theft of two jet skis and a trailer and are now asking for the public’s help identifying a second suspect.

The theft happened in the area of Brook Street in Croton-on-Hudson, police said. 

The theft happened in the area of Brook Street in Croton-on-Hudson, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The theft happened on Saturday, February 15, in the area of Brook Street in Croton-on-Hudson, the village's police department said in an announcement on Thursday, June 26. 

Following an investigation, police arrested Kameron Hairston, 32, of New Rochelle, and charged him with grand larceny in the third degree. 

However, detectives believe another person was involved in the theft and are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s Detective Division at 914-271-5177. All tips will remain confidential. 

Authorities did not release further details on how the theft occurred or whether the stolen property has been recovered. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE