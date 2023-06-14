Injured Worker Rescued From Roof Of Metro-North Facility In Croton-On-Hudson

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 13 just before noon, when firefighters and first responders were sent to the Metro-North Croton-Harmon Yard in Croton-on-Hudson on a report of an injured worker on top of a building.

According to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, the worker, who suffered a shoulder injury, was evaluated on the roof before they were lowered to the ground by a ladder.

The quick rescue was completed within a half-hour, fire officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.