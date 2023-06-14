A Few Clouds 56°

Injured Worker Rescued From Roof Of Metro-North Facility In Croton-On-Hudson

Emergency responders were called to a Metro-North yard in Northern Westchester to rescue an injured worker from a roof. 

Croton-on-Hudson firefighters work to rescue an injured worker from a roof at the Metro-North Croton-Harmon yard.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Tuesday, June 13 just before noon, when firefighters and first responders were sent to the Metro-North Croton-Harmon Yard in Croton-on-Hudson on a report of an injured worker on top of a building. 

According to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, the worker, who suffered a shoulder injury, was evaluated on the roof before they were lowered to the ground by a ladder. 

The quick rescue was completed within a half-hour, fire officials said. 

