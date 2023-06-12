Hear That? Indian Point Full Volume Test Scheduled In Buchanan

The test is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14 at around 10:30 a.m., according to Westchester County government officials.

The sirens will be heard in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange Counties, officials said, adding that no action is needed from the public.

The sirens were installed to alert the public of any emergency at the former nuclear plant, and the loud, high-pitched alarm would sound continuously for four minutes if there were an actual crisis, according to county officials.

The sirens are not a signal to evacuate but are instead intended to alert the public to tune in to an EAS radio or TV station to learn important information.

Alarms are located in a ten-mile circle around Indian Point, which is located in Buchanan in Westchester County.

