Harmful Algae Blooms Remain At These Closed Mohegan Lake, Somers Beaches

Although one Westchester County beach closed by the presence of harmful algae blooms has reopened for swimming, several remain blocked off, health officials said. 

An algae bloom has shut down multiple beaches in Westchester.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Lamiot
Ben Crnic
Email me

The county Health Department has reopened Lake Purdy’s POA Beach for swimming after confirming that a previously detected Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) has cleared from the area, officials announced on Thursday, July 17.

The decision comes after water samples collected on Wednesday showed no signs of the bloom in the swimming zone. Officials noted the bloom has not returned since that time. 

However, the Health Department said three other beaches in northern Westchester remain closed due to ongoing algae bloom activity in their bathing areas, which began in June:

  • Lake Lincolndale Beach in Lake Lincolndale;
  • Mohegan Colony Association in Mohegan Lake;
  • Mohegan Beach Park District in Mohegan Lake.

These are the only county-regulated beaches on Mohegan Lake, and they will stay closed until the affected areas are free of harmful algae blooms for at least 24 hours. After that, water samples must be collected and analyzed before reopening can be considered, officials said.

The County is continuing to monitor conditions and will provide updates on reopening timelines. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

