Gasoline-Fueled Garage Fire Rips Through Croton-On-Hudson Home

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7 on Newton Court in Croton-on-Hudson, where a car fire in a garage quickly escalated into a full-blown house fire, the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department said on Thursday, May 8.

As crews approached the scene, firefighters saw smoke from down the block and found heavy fire conditions, prompting an immediate “10-75” signal for a working fire.

Crews launched an aggressive attack with multiple hose lines targeting the garage and the second floor. Because the fire was fueled by gasoline, a 2nd alarm was sounded to bring in additional help from nearby departments.

Fifteen minutes into the incident, fire command reported that the bulk of the blaze was knocked down, marking a major turning point in the firefight.

Firefighters from Buchanan, Montrose, Montrose VA, Mohegan, Peekskill, Ossining, and Yorktown assisted at the scene, along with Croton Police, Croton EMS, Ossining EMS, and Peekskill EMS. Briarcliff and Millwood fire departments provided coverage in Croton’s district, the department said.

Officials said there were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

One key factor in limiting the spread of the fire was a closed interior door between the garage and the kitchen, which the homeowner closed before helping her son evacuate. That action helped hold back flames long enough for crews to contain the fire, according to the fire department.

The scene was cleared around 2:15 p.m. A total of 24 Croton firefighters responded, supported by mutual aid personnel for a total of more than 50 responders.

The Westchester County Cause & Origin Team and Battalion 10 were also at the scene investigating the fire.

