Fugitive Chase, DWI Bust, Stolen Car: Trio Of Arrests Made In Croton-On-Hudson, Police Say

The arrests happened between Friday, Aug. 22, and Monday, Sept. 1, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 19.

The first of the arrests happened on Aug. 22, when officers said they took Tequan Robinson, 26, of New York City, into custody after a multi-agency pursuit that started with a larceny case in Tarrytown.

The chase ended on Interstate 87, where Robinson was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice and multiple misdemeanors. He was arraigned in Village Justice Court and sent to Westchester County Jail, the department said.

The second incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 31, when police responded to a report of an unconscious man in a car on Young Avenue.

Officers said a 33-year-old Ossining man was found to be intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests. He was charged with felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation.

The man, whose identity was not made public, was later released on his own recognizance pending court.

The last of the incidents detailed by police on Friday happened on Sept. 1, when officers said they arrested Cheyla Casilla Diaz, 39, of Dobbs Ferry, following a grand larceny investigation.

Police said Diaz had previously been stopped in May for driving with a suspended registration. Further investigation revealed the car was allegedly stolen, leading to an arrest warrant.

She was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, and released on her own recognizance.

