Flood Warning: Croton-Harmon Train Station May Be Affected By Upcoming Storm

In an alert sent out on Friday, March 8, Croton-on-Hudson village officials warned that a storm arriving on Saturday night, March 9, and continuing into Sunday, March 10 may cause flooding at the Croton-Harmon Train Station's parking lot.

The storm is predicted to potentially cause flash flooding and bring around an inch of rainfall, according to weather officials.

According to Croton officials, the flooding may likely affect certain sections of the station's parking lot. Commuters are asked to avoid parking spaces in Sections H and I, especially those close to the Croton River, as the flooding risk is higher there.

"Taking preventive measures will help ensure the safety of your vehicles," officials said.

