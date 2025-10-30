Firefighters Tackle ‘Unusual Incident’ At Metro-North Croton-Harmon Yards Overnight

The call came in around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, when Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department crews were dispatched to Building 18 at the Metro-North Croton-Harmon yards for a reported fire alarm, followed by an additional report of an unknown type of fire near Track 18, the department said.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered that insulation and plastic sheathing on oil pipes had caught fire, apparently caused by a short in the heat-trace wiring — a system designed to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather.

Once power to the affected area was safely isolated, crews extinguished the flames and cooled down surrounding materials to prevent the fire from spreading.

Several units operated at the scene for about an hour before returning to service.

