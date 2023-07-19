Mostly Cloudy with Haze 75°

Fallen Tree, Broken Utility Poles Close Croton-On-Hudson Road

A combination of a fallen tree and two broken utility poles caused a late-night closure on a main road in Northern Westchester. 

Ben Crnic
Because of the fallen tree and broken utility poles, Grand Street (Route 129) in Croton-on-Hudson at Niles Road was closed around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, according to the village's fire department. 

The broken utility lines also left many in the area without electricity, village officials said.

Residents are asked to use Batten Road as a detour to avoid the closure as Con Edison works to restore service. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

