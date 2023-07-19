Fallen Tree, Broken Utility Poles Close Croton-On-Hudson Road

Because of the fallen tree and broken utility poles, Grand Street (Route 129) in Croton-on-Hudson at Niles Road was closed around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, according to the village's fire department.

The broken utility lines also left many in the area without electricity, village officials said.

Residents are asked to use Batten Road as a detour to avoid the closure as Con Edison works to restore service.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

