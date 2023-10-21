Dusty Bathroom Fan Causes Smoke to Pour From Croton-On-Hudson Home

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 19 around 7 p.m., when the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department responded to a home in the Harmon section of the village for a report of smoke coming from the ceiling of a residence.

According to the department, arriving crews confirmed that the smoke was coming from a bathroom in the residence. Firefighters then stretched a hose line to the house's front door and set up a ladder to reach the roof.

After this, the source of the smoke was quickly determined to be an older bathroom exhaust fan that was covered in lint and other debris. Once they removed the fan, firefighters saw that the vent leading out of the home was also covered in a similar lint buildup. The vent was quickly cooled down and the smoke was ventilated out of the residence.

The department used the incident as an example of why residents should be sure to clean lint in their homes in addition to their dryers.

"Often, reminders are made to the public about the importance of lint removal from their clothes dryers - however any fans or other blower devices should be checked and cleaned periodically as well to reduce the potential for fire," the department said on social media.

