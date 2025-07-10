Driver Rescued After Vehicle Plunges Into Hudson River In Croton-On-Hudson

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the Echo Canoe Launch in Croton-on-Hudson, the village’s fire department said on Thursday morning, July 10.

First responders arrived to find a vehicle submerged in the river. The driver, described as emotionally distraught, told officers he was alone in the car. Croton police helped him to shore, and he was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation by Croton EMS.

Firefighters entered the water to search the vehicle and the surrounding area, confirming there were no other occupants. Once cleared, crews used a winch to remove the car from the river.

Responding agencies included Croton EMS, Ossining EMS and paramedics, New York State Police, MTA Police, and multiple Croton fire units. The Yorktown Fire Department Dive Team was canceled while en route.

Officials emphasized the importance of mental health support and urged anyone in crisis to call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

"Thankfully the party involved in this incident was able to walk away from this event relatively unharmed," the fire department said.

