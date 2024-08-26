Partly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Building At Marina In Croton-On-Hudson

A building at a Northern Westchester marina had to be stabilized after a vehicle crashed into it. 

A car damaged a building at the Half Moon Bay Marina in Croton-on-Hudson.&nbsp;

A car damaged a building at the Half Moon Bay Marina in Croton-on-Hudson. 

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 25 around 10:30 a.m., when a vehicle struck the Hudson House building at the Half Moon Bay Marina in the village of Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department. 

The driver had experienced a medical emergency just before the crash and was able to get out of his vehicle on his own, firefighters said. 

Soon after the collision, fire crews rushed to the marina and stabilized the car while also shutting down the building's electricity and gas. The building was also stabilized with struts and checked for additional damage, the fire department said. 

After nearly three hours, the vehicle was towed away and the building was turned over to the village's Building Department and Half Moon Bay Property Management.

The driver was later taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, firefighters said. 

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE