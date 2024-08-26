Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Building At Marina In Croton-On-Hudson

The crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 25 around 10:30 a.m., when a vehicle struck the Hudson House building at the Half Moon Bay Marina in the village of Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department.

The driver had experienced a medical emergency just before the crash and was able to get out of his vehicle on his own, firefighters said.

Soon after the collision, fire crews rushed to the marina and stabilized the car while also shutting down the building's electricity and gas. The building was also stabilized with struts and checked for additional damage, the fire department said.

After nearly three hours, the vehicle was towed away and the building was turned over to the village's Building Department and Half Moon Bay Property Management.

The driver was later taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, firefighters said.

