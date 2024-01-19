Driver Flees Scene Of 2-Car Crash On Busy Route In Croton

The crash happened on Thursday, Jan. 18 around 10:30 p.m., when two vehicles collided on northbound Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson near Croton Point Avenue, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Arriving crews discovered that one of the drivers had apparently fled the crash scene on foot. However, they were soon found by Croton Police, firefighters said.

None of the drivers involved in the crash were injured. Crews had to clean up a fluid spill and help control traffic before the two vehicles were towed away.

More details about the crash, including any possible criminal charges, were not released.

