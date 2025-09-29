Driver Escapes After Guardrail Impales Car In Route 9 Crash In Croton

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, on the northbound side of Route 9 at the Croton Point Avenue exit in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department.

Firefighters said the vehicle struck an energy-absorbing guardrail between the highway and the exit ramp. Pieces of the guardrail became lodged inside the car.

Despite the frightening scene, the driver managed to escape with only minor injuries, the department said.

Crews used hydraulic tools to remove the steel guardrail from the vehicle and clear the roadway.

