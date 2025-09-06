Double-Fatal Plane Crash Ignites Fire In Suburban Denver Business Park

South Metro Fire Rescue said the crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5, about a mile south of Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado, at the office park that includes the Flexential Denver–Englewood Data Center.

First reports mentioned an explosion at Peoria Street and Aviator Way; arriving crews found a fire encroaching on backup generators but quickly contained it.

No damage to the generators or building was reported, and no other injuries were noted, according to South Metro Fire and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The aircraft was a Beechcraft BE35, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. The two onboard died at the scene, officials said.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office will release their identities after notifying families.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB taking the lead and providing further updates.

Authorities did not immediately release the flight’s origin, destination, or a possible cause.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.