Croton-Harmon Train Station May Flood During Storm

Officials are warning commuters that tidal flooding may affect a busy Northern Westchester train station during a multi-day storm. 

The Croton-Harmon train station.

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

An anticipated tidal flooding event will likely affect the Croton-Harmon Train Station parking lot area on Wednesday, April 3, and Thursday, April 4,  Croton-on-Hudson village officials announced on Tuesday, April 2. 

According to officials, the flood levels are expected to reach their peak on Thursday morning around 7 a.m., when high tide occurs. High tide will also happen on Wednesday at 6 p.m., officials added. 

The tidal flooding event will come during a multi-day Nor'easter expected to bring multiple inches of rain to the Hudson Valley between Tuesday and Thursday. 

In preparation for the flooding, Section I of the station's parking lot will close on Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, officials also urged commuters to avoid parking in Sections H and I, as flooding risk is especially high there. 

