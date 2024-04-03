An anticipated tidal flooding event will likely affect the Croton-Harmon Train Station parking lot area on Wednesday, April 3, and Thursday, April 4, Croton-on-Hudson village officials announced on Tuesday, April 2.

According to officials, the flood levels are expected to reach their peak on Thursday morning around 7 a.m., when high tide occurs. High tide will also happen on Wednesday at 6 p.m., officials added.

The tidal flooding event will come during a multi-day Nor'easter expected to bring multiple inches of rain to the Hudson Valley between Tuesday and Thursday.

In preparation for the flooding, Section I of the station's parking lot will close on Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, officials also urged commuters to avoid parking in Sections H and I, as flooding risk is especially high there.

