Croton Grille, located in the building that once housed 140 Grand in Croton-on-Hudson at 140 Grand St., opened on Monday, Jan. 27.

The new eatery holds a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily and also boasts weekly specials including 2-for-1 burgers, $2 tacos, and $8 martinis depending on the day of the week.

The business also utilizes Doordash to deliver and will allow customers to book it for private parties.

The new incarnation of the Croton Grille follows its last version, which closed more than five years ago before the opening of 140 Grand.

