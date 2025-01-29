A Few Clouds 48°

Croton Grille Opens In Croton-On-Hudson

Only months after the closure of a well-liked eatery in Northern Westchester, the restaurant that held the space beforehand has once again taken its place and is now open for business. 

The inside of the newly-opened Croton Grille. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Croton Grille
Croton Grille, located in the building that once housed 140 Grand in Croton-on-Hudson at 140 Grand St., opened on Monday, Jan. 27. 

The new eatery holds a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily and also boasts weekly specials including 2-for-1 burgers, $2 tacos, and $8 martinis depending on the day of the week.

The business also utilizes Doordash to deliver and will allow customers to book it for private parties. 

The new incarnation of the Croton Grille follows its last version, which closed more than five years ago before the opening of 140 Grand. 

