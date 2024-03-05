Crash Scatters Debris On Route 9 In Croton-On-Hudson

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 5 at around 9:45 a.m., when a car slammed into a guardrail in Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson just north of the Croton River Bridge, according to the village's fire department.

Although the crash was initially reported as a rollover, arriving crews found that this was not the case and quickly began cleaning up debris while controlling traffic.

The driver declined any medical attention, the department said.

