Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Crash Scatters Debris On Route 9 In Croton-On-Hudson

A one-car crash briefly impacted morning traffic on a busy route in Northern Westchester. 

The crash happened on Route 9 in Croton.

The crash happened on Route 9 in Croton.

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 5 at around 9:45 a.m., when a car slammed into a guardrail in Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson just north of the Croton River Bridge, according to the village's fire department.

Although the crash was initially reported as a rollover, arriving crews found that this was not the case and quickly began cleaning up debris while controlling traffic. 

The driver declined any medical attention, the department said. 

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE