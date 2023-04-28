Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Correction Officer From Cortlandt Manor Admits To Assaulting Inmate, Falsifying Records

A correction officer from Northern Westchester has admitted to assaulting an inmate of the Dutchess County prison he once worked at and preparing false reports of the incident. 

The assault happened at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville in May 2020.
The assault happened at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville in May 2020. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Cortlandt Manor resident Taj Everly, age 32, pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County, located in Stormville, in May 2020 and then obstructing the investigation into the incident, the US Attorney's Office for Southern District of New York announced on Thursday, April 27. 

According to federal officials, while on duty on May 28, 2020, Everly assaulted an inmate without any provocation by hitting him with a closed fist and tackling him to the ground. After this, Everly then falsified a report of the incident and identified the inmate as the aggressor that began the assault. 

This action obstructed the investigation into the unjustified use of force, officials added. 

Everly pleaded guilty to a deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law and faces a maximum of ten years in prison when he is sentenced. 

"The protections afforded by the US Constitution extend to all Americans, including those who are serving time in prison," said US Attorney Damian Williams of Everly's actions, adding, "When individuals in power abuse their authority to injure the powerless, we will act aggressively to ensure justice is served.”

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE