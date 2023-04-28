Correction Officer From Cortlandt Manor Admits To Assaulting Inmate, Falsifying Records

Cortlandt Manor resident Taj Everly, age 32, pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County, located in Stormville, in May 2020 and then obstructing the investigation into the incident, the US Attorney's Office for Southern District of New York announced on Thursday, April 27.

According to federal officials, while on duty on May 28, 2020, Everly assaulted an inmate without any provocation by hitting him with a closed fist and tackling him to the ground. After this, Everly then falsified a report of the incident and identified the inmate as the aggressor that began the assault.

This action obstructed the investigation into the unjustified use of force, officials added.

Everly pleaded guilty to a deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law and faces a maximum of ten years in prison when he is sentenced.

"The protections afforded by the US Constitution extend to all Americans, including those who are serving time in prison," said US Attorney Damian Williams of Everly's actions, adding, "When individuals in power abuse their authority to injure the powerless, we will act aggressively to ensure justice is served.”

