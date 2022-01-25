Popular Store In Area Up For Sale After Nearly 40 Years In Business

The owner of a successful Hudson Valley store that has been in business for decades has announced plans to close her store in the coming months.

Leonora Burton, who has owned and run Putnam County staple The Country Goose in Cold Spring since the 1980s, is getting ready to embark upon her next adventure.

"The Country Goose and its truly amazing owner Leonora Burton are saying goodbye to Main Street Cold Spring soon," the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 23."The spot is a tiny village in itself with its own community. Come visit if you haven’t already or come visit again and again until we say goodbye."

The retail store, which offers a wide selection of food, gifts, kitchen items and more, is located at 115 Main St. in Cold Spring.

According to a report from the Highlands Current, Burton has decided to return to the United Kingdom and live closer to her family.

The news outlet said Burton plans to close the store on Thursday, March 31, and the business is up for sale.

