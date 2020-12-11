Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Popular Lakefront Area Restaurant To Close

Christina Coulter
Email me
BLU at the Lakehouse's outdoor seating
BLU at the Lakehouse's outdoor seating Photo Credit: BLU at the Lakehouse on Facebook

BLU at the Lakehouse, a popular lakefront venue and restaurant that overlooked Lake Mahopac, has closed permanently. 

"We are notifying you that we unfortunately had to close down because the landlord decided not to renew our lease," wrote the South Lake Boulevard establishment's owners on Facebook. "We want to thank you for all the support throughout the years. It was a pleasure serving you."

The establishment had a raw bar, serving oysters and little neck clams, and often held three-course price-fixed meals. Among their offerings were:

  • Chicken marsala, picatta and francese
  • Eggplant rollatini
  • Fried calamari
  • Filet mignon
  • Champagne salmon
Every Sunday, BLU would host a $21 dollar brunch special, and would cook 1.5 pound lobster plates for the same price on Thursdays. 

"You will be missed so much!! I enjoyed your food, your beautiful setting, but most of all, your hospitality," wrote Gary Wawrzycki on the restaurant's closure announcement. "I felt like family there, and you all are amazing. Cheers, God Bless, and good health and happiness to you all."

