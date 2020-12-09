COVID-19: Popular Area Restaurant Closing

A popular area restaurant known for its meats smoked in-house, burgers, 13 beer flavors brewed on-site, flatbread pizzas, and poke bowls, is closing its doors after seven years due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Bull & Barrel Restaurant & Brewery, located on Route 22 in Brewster, made the announcement earlier this week.

"With a heavy heart and circumstances beyond our control, the Bull and Barrel has made the tough decision to close our doors," wrote owners Rick Ciprani and Wendy Wulkan Jacopino in a Monday, Dec. 7 Facebook post. "Wendy and I would first like to thank the amazing staff that made our dreams a reality and the community that supported us.

"A family has been created from the Bull and Barrel and that bond is stronger than COVID will ever be! We hope this is not goodbye, but see you later."

The brewery's last round of canned beers and growlers are still available for purchase, the establishment wrote in a later post, and can be obtained by direct messaging its Facebook page.

Among the establishment's draft beer selection were:

"Old Bourbon Oak," an imperial old-style ale aged in American oak barrels for two months

"Big Juicy Vibes," a triple-hopped New England-style IPA with tropical fruit and citrus flavors

"Honey Blueberry Ale," the Gold Medal winner of Tap NY 2016, made with wildflower honey

"Devil's Blood IPA," which boasts "an overwhelming hop sensation and malty base that only the devil himself can deliver."

The restaurant also served cocktails, their most popular being "The Line Rider." Named after the restaurant's dance team, which appeared each Saturday, it consisted of huckleberry vodka, grenadine, Chambord and pineapple juice.

Bull and Barrel's menu included

eight different half-pound burger formulations

bacon-stuffed wontons loved by Yelp reviewers

flatbread pizzas

competition-style" baby back ribs

deep-fried oreos

"drunken brussel sprouts," created by a Food Network chef and made with maple balsamic poached raisins and goat cheese

"I am truly so incredibly sorry to hear this heartbreaking news," wrote Kristin Palamara, one of over 300 people who commented on the restaurant's Facebook post announcing their closure. "Was truly one of my favorite places and very saddened to see this happening to amazing ownership and crew members. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers."

