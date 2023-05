The blaze happened on Monday afternoon, May 29 at a residence in Cortlandt on Maple Avenue, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Crews took nearly three hours to put the fire out, requiring reinforcements to arrive with cold drinks for the tired firefighters.

The blaze left the structure of the residence blackened. Luckily though, no injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.