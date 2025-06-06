Black Bear Spotted Roaming Near Elementary School In Croton-On-Hudson

The most recent sighting occurred near Cleveland Drive and Gerstein Street in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson, according to a public notice issued Friday, June 6, by village officials.

This intersection is down the street from Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary School.

Officials say the bear is likely passing through, a behavior that becomes more common this time of year. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), black bear activity increases in June during breeding season, when young bears begin traveling alone in search of new territory.

While black bears are not usually a threat to people, officials warned they can become dangerous if they feel threatened or grow too comfortable around humans.

"If you see a bear, do not approach it. If possible remain indoors, or in a safe location, until it leaves the area," village officials said.

Authorities say anyone who spots a bear damaging property or lingering too long should call the DEC regional wildlife office at (845) 256-3098 during business hours. If a bear becomes an immediate threat to public safety, residents should call 911.

The sighting comes days after a black bear roaming in a West Harrison residential neighborhood was euthanized by police on Monday, June 2. The Westchester County District Attorney's Office is now looking into this incident, as Daily Voice reported.

