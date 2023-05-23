Beloved Croton-On-Hudson Eatery To Close: 'Come For Tea One Last Time'

Croton Corners & Hudson Tea Co., located in Croton-on-Hudson at 124 Grand St., will close at the end of June 2023, according to owner Tessa Tokke.

Tokke did not give a reason for the closing but said that she would miss the cafe's regular visitors.

"I'll miss chatting with customers the most," she said on social media, adding, "Come for tea one last time!"

The eatery, which serves unique flavors of soda, delicious authentic English tea, and ice cream, offers an experience from years past and certainly strikes a nostalgic vein.

All of the soda is made with house-mixed syrup that uses real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup. The many flavors include vanilla, root beer, orange, and cherry, as well as some less common flavors like kiwi, maple, watermelon, and "tiger's blood."

While they sip on their soda, visitors can enjoy the retro video games in the eatery's arcade, with favorites like Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., and Donkey Kong available to play as well as NHL and Madden NFL games from decades ago.

After a round of games, visitors can then partake in afternoon tea and order from a variety of loose-leaf beverages like English Breakfast, Blue of London, and Chai Imperial. Many of these teas come complete with desserts as well.

For anyone interested in visiting before the shop shuts down, Yelp users have raved about the cafe in five-star reviews.

"Everything was freshly made, delicious, and served with a smile," wrote Toby M. of Valrico, Florida, who added, "We opted for the Duchess Tea, which brings tea sandwiches, scones with jam and real clotted cream, and a dessert tier complete with tartlets, sugar cookies, and macarons."

Matt M. of Croton-on-Hudson was also impressed by the eatery, particularly its real soda counter.

"They are always very nice and friendly and the atmosphere is great," he wrote, adding, "So come down to Croton with your kids for a blast from the past and have a fun few hours with your kid or friends."

