BBQ Grill Fire Breaks Out At Croton-On-Hudson Home

The fire happened at a home on Elmore Avenue in Croton-on-Hudson shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

According to firefighters, a high-pressure propane cylinder inside an outdoor grill had caught fire near the residence. Within two minutes, a Deputy Chief arrived on the scene to assess the situation, the department said.

Firefighters then used two hose lines to cool the house and nearby fencing as the propane tank burned. Once the tank ran out of gas, crews extinguished the remaining flames and moved the tank to the backyard to cool off, officials said.

The incident was "under control" within an hour, the department said.

