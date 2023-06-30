Battery-Powered Children's Car Starts Fire At Croton-On-Hudson Home

The incident happened on Friday, June 30 just before 7 a.m., when firefighters in Croton-on-Hudson were sent to a home on Hixson Road that was filling with smoke.

According to the department, crews arrived and found that a battery-powered children's car had caught fire in the garage, but had been extinguished by the homeowner before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters then checked the home for any more signs of fire, removed items damaged by the blaze, and put out hot spots.

Westchester County Hazardous Materials Response team also arrived at the home to make sure no lithium batteries were linked to the fire and confirmed this to be the case.

After around two hours, fire crews returned to service.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.