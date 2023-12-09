36-Year-Old Man Nabbed For Burglarizing 2 Croton-On-Hudson Homes

The suspect, a Bronx resident, was arrested by Croton-on-Hudson Police on Tuesday evening, Dec. 5 in connection with two burglaries that took place within the village, according to the department.

The two burglaries happened on Wells Avenue and Piney Point Avenue, police said.

The man, whose name was not released by authorities, was charged with:

Two counts of second-degree burglary;

Third-degree criminal mischief;

Petit larceny.

The department said they were able to make the arrest thanks to the help of the Peekskill Police Department K9 Unit, Westchester County Police Department, MTA Police Department, and Westchester County Police Aviation Unit.

The investigation into the burglaries is still ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the incidents is asked to call the Croton Police Detective Division at 914-271-5177 or submit anonymous tips to 914-271-0706.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.