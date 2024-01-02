3-Car Crash Snags Morning Traffic On Route 9 In Croton-On-Hudson

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 2 just after 7 a.m., when three vehicles became involved in a crash on southbound Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson just south of Municipal Place, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Following the crash, crews had to clear debris from the roadway while controlling traffic in the area for around an hour before the scene was clear.

The occupants of the three vehicles all declined medical attention, according to the department.

