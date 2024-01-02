Fair 34°

3-Car Crash Snags Morning Traffic On Route 9 In Croton-On-Hudson

Traffic on a busy roadway in Northern Westchester was briefly affected by an early morning three-car crash, fire officials said. 

The crash happened on southbound Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson on Tuesday morning, Jan. 2.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 2 just after 7 a.m., when three vehicles became involved in a crash on southbound Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson just south of Municipal Place, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Following the crash, crews had to clear debris from the roadway while controlling traffic in the area for around an hour before the scene was clear. 

The occupants of the three vehicles all declined medical attention, according to the department. 

