25-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Victim Outside Bar On Route 202 In Cortlandt

New York State Police say the suspect, Luis F. Contreras Paredes, age 25, of Peekskill, engaged in a physical altercation and stabbed the victim in Cortlandt on Crompond Road (Route 202) outside of My Second House Bar. on Wednesday, May 29.

Paredes was charged with assault in the second degree, a Class D felony.

Contreras Paredes was turned over to the custody of Westchester County Corrections for an active, unrelated arrest warrant.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.