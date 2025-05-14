$20K Tech Support Hoax: Scammer Busted After Running Into Woods In Croton, Police Say

Flushing resident Dengjin Chen, age 44, was arrested on Saturday, May 10, following a coordinated investigation into his alleged scam involving several law enforcement agencies, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 13.

The case began on Friday, May 9, when the victim reported having printer issues and calling what he believed was Hewlett-Packard customer support. The person on the phone convinced him to withdraw $20,000 from his bank and said someone would arrive at his home to pick it up.

That afternoon, around 2 p.m., an unknown man arrived at the victim’s home and collected the cash. The same scammer then called again and told the victim to prepare another $20,000 for pickup the next day.

The victim eventually realized he had been scammed, leading him to contact authorities.

On Saturday, Croton police, with assistance from the Westchester County Police and Carmel Police, returned to the victim’s residence and set up surveillance. The scammer once again called the victim, arranging for the second payment.

Later that day, a man identified as Chen arrived in a car near Glengary Road and Hessian Hills Road and walked to the victim’s house to retrieve the money, police said. Officers tracked him as he left on foot and took him into custody after a short chase when he tried to flee into the woods, the department added.

Chen was charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Village Justice Court.

