The reconstruction project began on Monday, July 8 at the Annsville Circle in the Town of Cortlandt, officials announced.

According to the town, the project was planned by the New York State Department of Transportation because of the circle's recurrent flooding. Additionally, the circle is now considered hazardous because of the need for motorists to merge in and out of traffic.

During the project, the roadway will be raised six feet throughout the entire area. The circle will also be made smaller to reduce the need for merging, according to officials.

Construction work is estimated to take at least two years. The circle is never expected to close during the project, but traffic delays may occur, town officials said.

Businesses located on the circle, including the Mobil gas station and the Table 9 restaurant, will remain open throughout construction.

