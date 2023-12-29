2 People Hospitalized After Tree Falls On Occupied Car In Cortlandt

The incident happened in Cortlandt on Friday, Dec. 29 just after 1 p.m., when members of the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department were sent to Mount Airy Road West, where a tree had fallen on a car.

According to the department, firefighters saw that a large tree had hit the back of the sedan, causing significant damage. Luckily though, those who had been inside the car were able to get out with only minor injuries.

The two occupants were later taken to a local hospital for evaluation by Croton EMS. Meanwhile, fire department crews stayed at the scene until Con Edison could make repairs to overhead wires knocked down by the tree.

The tree was later cleared by Town of Cortlandt crews, the department said. The reason that the tree fell was not specified by the department.

