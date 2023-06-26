2-Car Crash Sends Person To Trauma Center, Causes Vehicle To Flip In Croton-On-Hudson

The crash happened on Friday, June 23 around 9:45 p.m. in Croton-on-Hudson on Municipal Place near the entrance ramp to State Route 9, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

When crews arrived at the scene of the crash, they found one vehicle had overturned. Firefighters then worked to contain a fluids spill caused by the incident before helping one of the vehicle owners to collect personal items that had been thrown out of the vehicle onto the entrance ramp.

One person was later sent to a trauma center for evaluation, the department said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.