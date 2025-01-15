18-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Teen On Boat In Croton-On-Hudson: Police

Brewster resident Azgan Mataj was arrested on Monday, Jan. 13 in connection with an incident at the Half Moon Bay Marina in Croton-on-Hudson on Saturday, Nov. 2, the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department announced on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

According to the department, on the day of the incident, detectives were told of a sexual assault at the marina and advised the 15-year-old victim to go to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

There, detectives met with the victim and learned she had been communicating with a man she had never met in person through Snapchat. Using information provided by the victim, investigators were able to locate the vessel where the alleged incident took place and identify the suspect.

Following months of investigation, police arrested Mataj and charged him with third-degree rape, a felony.

Mataj was arraigned in the Village of Croton-on-Hudson Justice Court and released on $7,500 cash bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

