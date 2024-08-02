10 Escape After Boat Capsizes On Hudson River Off Island In Cortlandt

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 30 around 3:30 p.m., when a boat overturned on the Hudson River off Oscawana Island in Cortlandt, sending several people into the water, Westchester County Police said on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Arriving officers from the department's Marine Unit found that a total of ten people had jumped from the vessel as it began to capsize. Luckily though, they had been wearing life jackets and had been able to get to shore on their own, police said.

Police eventually determined that the boat had begun to quickly take on water and had capsized as the operator headed towards shore.

"The fact that all persons aboard were wearing [personal flotation devices] significantly increased the odds that everyone would stay safe," the department said about the incident in a social media post.

All ten passengers were evaluated by first responders and found uninjured after the incident. As for the boat, it was later righted and towed to the Rockland County town of Haverstraw.

