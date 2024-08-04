Wendy's Opening New Restaurant In Catskill

The Ohio-based fast-food chain has its sights set on Greene County, where it will debut a new location in the village of Catskill, according to Village of Catskill Planning Board records.

Plans call for the new restaurant to take over the former Pizza Hut building, located at 75 Maple Avenue.

It was not immediately clear when the new Catskill location will open.

Founded by Dave Thomas in 1969, Wendy’s operates over 6,700 restaurants worldwide.

The chain is best known for its square hamburger patties, sea salt fries, and soft ice cream “Frosty.”

