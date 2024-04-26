In Columbia County, one southbound lane of the Taconic State Parkway will close in the town of Taghkanic between County Route 10 and Exit 80 beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 29.

The roadway will remain down to a single lane of traffic through 5 p.m. on Friday, May 3, for needed paving work, according to the Department of Transportation.

Drivers were warned to slow down in the area and were reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

