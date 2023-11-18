Update: 'Language Barrier' Sparked Fears Of Kidnapping Attempt In Hudson, Police Say

Police now say an attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy in the region actually has an innocent explanation.

In Columbia County, Hudson Police were called at around noon Thursday, Nov. 16, with reports of an attempted kidnapping near the Crosswinds Apartments on Harry Howard Boulevard.

Officers were initially told that a boy was walking along the road when a white van pulled up next to him and told him to “get in” the vehicle.

However, in an update Friday, Nov. 17, Hudson Police Commissioner Shane Bower said investigators tracked down the driver and determined that a “language barrier” had led to the misunderstanding.

“The driver had observed a child dropping a jacket on the walking/bicycle path. In an attempt to inform the child, the driver stopped and made a hand gesture pointing to the rear of the vehicle,” Bower said.

“The driver had a strong accent, and the child believed the driver was instructing him to ‘get into the back’ of the van.”

Bower said no crimes were committed and the case was officially closed.

Multiple agencies took part in the investigation, including Hudson Police, New York State Police, New York State Bridge Authority, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hudson City School District.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.