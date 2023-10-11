'Troubled' Repeat Arrestee Attacks, Robs Disabled Woman On Hudson Street, Police Say

The Columbia County incident happened at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, in the city of Hudson near Warren and 2nd streets, according to Hudson Police.

A business owner in the area called 911 saying a woman was outside chasing and attacking people on the street with either a stick or a broom.

When officers arrived, they watched as 34-year-old Michelle Moskaluk, of Hudson, chased an elderly woman with a large stick, swinging it at the woman several times, police said.

Moskaluk fled the scene and was arrested a short time later at a park five blocks away.

The victim told investigators that Moskaluk attacked her and pushed her to the ground before stealing $100 from her purse. She declined medical treatment.

Moskaluk was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing, and was arraigned in the City of Hudson Court.

She was taken to the Columbia County jail on $5,000 cash bail.

The department has arrested Moskaluk nine different times in the past half year, including on charges of torturing animals, trespassing, and assault.

Hudson Police Chief Mishanda Franklin described her as a “troubled individual in need of assistance,” and urged the community to use caution if approached by her.

“Her attacks are usually unprovoked and unpredictable, and after she has solicited for money or drugs,” he said.

